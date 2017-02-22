THE COUNTDOWN TO WHITE NIGHT BALLARAT 2017 IS ON

THE inaugural White Night Ballarat will take over the streets and laneways of the city on Saturday 4 March. From sunset to sunrise artists, musicians and performers will weave a spell over the city in a celebration of culture and creativity. Today new program highlights were announced by White Night’s Artistic Director and Executive Producer, David Atkins taking the program to over 45 works and performances. The highlights include a 12-hour dance marathon Swing City supported by VicHealth at The Mining Exchange. Swing City will feature almost every form of social dance and everyone, including the audience is invited to join in! Love may be hard to find at the best of times, but not if you’re strolling down Sturt Street during White Night! Love This Way is a visual art installation by Melbourne-based artist Carla O’Brien that piques your curiosity and beckons you to explore. Whether you’re a fan of jazz, blues, rock or foot-stompin’ bluegrass, there’s something for everyone on Lydiard Street South at White Night’s Live Music Marathon stage. These highlights and more have been added to the White Night Ballarat program announced last year and includes Nights of Gold which explores the nightlife of Ballarat during its “roaring days” of the gold rush. The Electric Canvas presents an architectural projection across several prominent buildings along Lydiard Street, encompassing three distinct themes relating to mid-1800s nightlife in Ballarat. Wadawurrung Walking with Waa invites you to take a walk through time from the Aboriginal Creation Story to the present day. Aunty Marlene and her daughter Deanne Gilson will project their paintings onto the walls of Ballarat, presenting their stories including an Aboriginal perspective of the goldmining era. More Than 1 Nation is a unique collaboration that sees the stunning patterns and colours of the Pitcha Makin Fellas’ paintings, cut outs and stamps transposed by The Electric Canvas onto the former Bank of NSW building in Ballarat. Crate Expectations is a playful robotic sculpture made from vintage packing crates, moving furniture and disembodied limbs, performing a choreography of warped sound and sequenced lighting to draw audiences from the dark night into its warm, dreamlike glow. For further information on these events and the entire White Night Ballarat 2017 program please visit https://whitenightballarat. com.au/program White Night Ballarat runs from 7pm Saturday 4 March to 7am Sunday 5 March. From sunset to sunrise, local and national artists, musicians and performers will take over Sturt and Lydiard streets and their adjoining laneways and buildings, making the city their canvas and their theatre. The event will inform, engage, excite and entertain through installation, lighting, exhibitions, street performances, film, music, dance and interactive events for 12 brief hours.

