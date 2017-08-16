Starring Idris Elba and Tom Taylor

The brilliant Stephen King has written eight “Dark Tower” novels over 25 years, and now the movie has arrived. Trying to get so many plots into 92 minutes creates a very disappointing film. As this is a prelude to “The Dark Tower” the TV series, it’s another quick way of making a dollar with no real tribute to the original books. So is it worth seeing if you haven’t read the books? The answer is yes as it does offer the outsider a view into what Stephen King was up to in the series.

We are introduced to a young “chosen” outsider with special powers he only half understands. A conflicted knight-errant and a villain who’s the personification of all evil, there’s an unseen otherworld right next to ours, accessible by a hidden portal, and there’s an ultimate battle between the forces of darkness and light.

The early scenes are the best, with adolescent New Yorker Jake Chambers (Tom Taylor, appealingly haunted) unable to shake his nightmare visions of a satanic Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey) and a Dark Tower at the center of the universe. The Man in Black (his name turns out to be Walter) is harnessing the energy of kidnapped children in an effort to bring down the Tower which is a very bad thing and the only person who might stop him is a mysterious Gunslinger (Idris Elba). Most of the movie is a cat-and-mouse chase between Walter and Jake, whose psychic powers make him the prophesied savior of mankind. That chase brings the young hero and his new friend the Gunslinger back and forth over the divide between one dimension and ours. Elba conveys the conflicted weariness of being a sharpshooter and Taylor is spooky and sardonic enough with his character. Both actors will reprise their roles in the TV series. “The Dark Tower” comes across as a low-budget fantasy film that missed its opportunity to showcase the brilliance of Stephen King.

Rated M 6 out of 10