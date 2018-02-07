By Fiona Watson

High Summer – February 17 and February 18 2018 The High Summer concerts of the Four Seasons Fine Music Festival set the scene for what is going to be a very exciting year for this festival. Only established last year it is a remarkable achievement that the small rural Anglican Parish of Springmount, nestled between Ballarat, Daylesford and Maryborough, has attracted some of Australia’s finest recognised and emerging artists.

The Saturday night concert brings Lutenist Rosemary Hodgson and Tenor Robert McFarlane to Creswick.

They are two of the most exciting musicians on the Australian music scene today. Robert has been acknowledged as having a remarkable capacity for mastering works that would daunt most singers.

Rosemary specialises in the performance of historic guitars and lutes and has been described as the lute world’s new star; definitely one to watch! On Sunday Trillo returns to Creswick to play a Concert of Early Music. Trillo has broadened its membership to six senior students from The Melbourne Conservatorium of Music.

The “Con” has embarked upon a partnership with the Four Seasons Fine Music Festival with senior students playing at four concerts.

Director Ryan Bennett and Program Director Judy Houston said they could not be happier with the way in which the program has developed for the whole year.

“The Four Seasons compliments the wellestablished Organs of the Ballarat Goldfields (OBG) Festival. Our emerging festival is purposely designed to continue bringing fine music to our region throughout the year.

And I know that Sergio de Pierimusical director of OBG is very pleased that his vision is continuing,” Ryan said.

“The festival is run by a very small committee of five remarkable and dedicated community members, who all have skills that have enabled us to present this festival.

Without their support it would be much harder for us to achieve our aim of creating an inclusive festival for all the community to enjoy in two beautiful, historic churches in Creswick and Clunes,” Ryan continued.

Tickets are $20 concession and $25 adults. Children under 14 are free, but must book a ticket Future highlights include the renowned Australian Chamber Choir performing during Clunes Book Town on May 5, and on June 17, acclaimed soprano Greta Bradman has chosen Clunes as part of her “Home” Tour.

Bookings: Trybooking or ballaratanglican.org.au/fourseasons