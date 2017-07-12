By Fiona Watson WINTER is that special time of year when you wrap up warmly against the elements and enjoy a glass of something warm after a brisk walk. It’s also when you can sit back and enjoy beautiful music performed by talented musicians at The Four Seasons Fine Music Festival’s Winter Solstice program. The Four Seasons Fine Music Festival is an exciting initiative of the Anglican Parish of Springmount, a small community that includes the villages of Creswick, Clunes, Newlyn and Learmonth. The festival celebrates the changing of the seasons and it leapt onto the musical scene in February with two excellent summer concerts. This was followed by an autumn treat for booklovers at the Clunes Booktown Weekend. Parish Priest Ryan Bennett and instigator of the festival said that the Winter Solstice program was chosen to showcase established local and national artists who will perform music to both enliven and soothe the soul.

“The festival also opens up these historic buildings to a wider audience. Our aim has always been to engage with a broader community and listening to beautiful music is such an excellent opportunity to take time out of our busy lives to reflect and enjoy our surrounds,” Ryan said.

“Working with a small organising committee I have been encouraged at the enthusiasm and breadth of support for the festival, both within and beyond this Parish. It really has been most heartening and I am confident that the Winter Solstice program will be very well received.” At 7pm on Saturday 29 July Organist Ann Morgan, Soprano Vivien Hamilton and Flautist Alison Catanach will make good use of the fine acoustics of St John’s Church. A very different sound will be heard at St Paul’s Church in Clunes on the afternoon of Sunday30 July as two groups of inspiring musicians from La Boîte’s multicultural organisation will perform contrasting styles. Vinod Prasanna will play exquisite, meditative music on the bansuri (indian flute), accompanied by tabla (percussion). The John Flanagan trio will conclude the afternoon’s performance with lyrical and uplifting songs. The final performance will be at St John’s Church on Sunday evening, 30 July, with Amie Brûlée and Peter Daffy delighting listeners with songs and stories of the Solstice. An evening to be remembered.