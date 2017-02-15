THE GRIEVING MOTHER – OFFICIAL OPENING

HIS Excellency, General the Hon Sir Peter Cosgrove AK MC (Ret’d), Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia was in Ballarat yesterday to officially open The Garden of the Grieving Mother; a place of national significance in the Arch of Victory, Avenue of Honour precinct.

The Garden of the Grieving Mother is designed to be a space for contemplation and reflection, honouring and acknowledging the grief and anxiety experienced by those ‘at home’; the mothers, fathers, families and friends left behind, waiting for news of loved ones serving in foreign lands in times of war. The Garden’s inspiration came from WW1 but it is intended as a tribute to the mothers and families of all Australian service men and women, in all wars. Of those who went to war, one in five lost their life (744 of the 3801 memorialised in the Avenue of Honour), over two in five were wounded, and the remaining two in five were affected in other ways. The bronze, life size statue at the heart of the Garden of the Grieving Mother is the work of prominent Australian sculptor, Peter Corlett OAM who is known for his other commemorative works including ‘Cobbers’ at Fromelles in France and (a duplicate) at the Shrine of Remembrance; ‘Weary Dunlop’ near the Shrine of Remembrance and ‘Simpson and his Donkey’ at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra.

The Garden of the Grieving Mother is the initiative of a small group of Ballarat residents, members of the Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee lead by President Bruce Price OAM. The Arch of Victory/Avenue of Honour Committee has successfully advocated for the project from conception through to completion; one which has been four to five years in the making. The Committee has been successful in securing funding from the City of Ballarat, the Commonwealth Government through its Department of Veterans’ Affairs ‘Century of Service’ Program, the Victorian Government through its Department of Premier and Cabinet’s ‘Victoria Remembers’ Program, the Trustees of the Hugh Williamson Trust, from Winport Developments and from a successful public appeal.

The official opening of the Garden of the Grieving Mother marks the completion of the Arch of Victory/ Avenue of Honour precinct; it is a complementary memorial to the Arch and Avenue which combine to commemorate the service and sacrifice of Ballarat service men and nurses called to serve in the First World War. The role of the Arch of Victory/Ave of Honour Committee is to act as custodian of the unique memorials in the Precinct, which were created by the grateful citizens of Ballarat a century ago.