‘The Journey’ From Addicition to Recovery

THE Victoria Street site of Ballarat Community Health will be home to a unique tapestry created by Envision Employment Services and depicting the journey from addiction to recovery.

Making a Change, the innovative alcohol and other drug day rehabilitation program is run by BCH from the Victoria Street premises and the tapestry will offer a visual representation of the journey participants may take.

Commissioned in 2017 by Ballarat Community Health, ‘The Journey’ was produced over a six month period by 18 participants of Envision’s Textile program.

Envision Employment train and support young and older disadvantaged jobseekers within the work for the dole program.

The final design, by Terri Kenny, is a symbolic landscape that represents and facilitates discussion about recovering from addiction.

Inspiration was taken from the Ballarat Community Health building, its garden and the surrounds.

“I was brought in about two months after the project started,” Ms Kenny said.

“I didn’t like what had been put together and in under 24 hours I came in with a new design and 3-4 days we had approval to go ahead.

“I just wanted to make something to be proud of to say I had worked on that.

“The concept is a symbolic journey of the road to recovery from addiction.

So it goes form where you are at being addicted and what it does to you, going through the process of the journey in your therapy, in your recovery, falling back off the path and taking a step forward and taking a wrong direction and you end up at the other end being a lot better for it.” Ms Kenny added that every element in the image is a symbol representing something in the journey to recovery.

The tapestry took five months and 18 people to complete.

Suzanne Powell Manager of Alcohol and Other Drug Services said the team was initially approached by Envision to see whether they would like to commission an artwork or tapestry.

“Through those discussions we established that it would be good to have something done in relation to our alcohol and drug day rehabilitation program and have it at this site,” Ms Powell said.

“It is something to inspire people who are going through our program then we have further discussion about what the tapestry looks like, what the concept might be.”