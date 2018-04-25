The live webcast of the Royal Commission into misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation, and Financial Services Industry, is riveting.

This is the royal commission which the Prime Minister, Malcolm Turnbull, insisted was not needed, and about which he has since submitted; and which MP. Kelly O’Dwyer, the Minister for Financial Services, labelled as ‘reckless and ill-conceived’. The government had been opposed to establishing a royal commission before eventually caving to pressure from the backbench as well as the banks themselves. Had it not been for the insistence of the National Party, it would never have come to pass.

While Ms. O’Dwyer claims to be shocked by what has been revealed at the hearing she refuses to admit to an error of judgement.

Ms O’Dwyer appeared on the ABC Sunday morning programme, Insiders, with Barrie Cassidy. It was, by any reckoning, a most extraordinary interview. Ms. O’Dwyer did a remarkable job of refusing to answer a simple, straightforward question, in a deeply frustrating and compelling interview. When she was asked by the host, Barrie Cassidy, if she was wrong to have argued against the Royal Commission, she held her nerve and obfuscated in the most extraordinary and determined manner. One can only imagine she was expecting the question and had already made-up her mind how she would answer.

Nothing was going to stop her from dissembling and taking the interview where she wanted to go. Ten times Mr. Cassidy asked Ms. O’Dwyer the same question, and ten times she rejected a straight response. Her hubristic refusal to answer directly and acknowledge the Liberal Party was wrong to have opposed the royal commission is emblematic of everything people loathe about politicians.

Her platitudinous gobbledygook is what we have come to expect from our representatives. Too often when a politician is asked what they had for breakfast they tell us about the ham sandwich they plan to have for lunch. Their general disregard for voters is disquieting and cause for serious voter consideration before the next election. How you vote determines our form of government. I have said many times, politicians are more concerned about staying in power then they are about good governance.

The information being revealed by the royal commission into the banking sector is shocking, in the true sense of the word. We are hearing of banks lying to regulators, providing dodgy financial advice, and charging customers for services even after they had died.

CBA executive general manager commonwealth private, Marianne Perkovic was taken to task by counsel assisting the commission, Michael Hodge, QC, over ‘dissembling’ in her answers about how the bank dealt with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission after it discovered it had charged clients fees for services they did not receive.

Ms. Perkovic was accused of misleading the commission after being asked more than 10 times by Mr Hodge, and repeatedly by Commissioner Kenneth Hayne, QC, to properly address questions she was being asked about the bank’s charging of fees for no service.

The scope of the misconduct is so vast, so sweeping in its audacity; it seems implausible; impossible to believe. How could this be happening in Australia? If the fraudulent activity occurred outside of the corporate world it would be classified as stealing, and those responsible would most certainly be sentenced to a term of incarceration.

One can only hope that will happen as a consequence of the royal commission. There is no question, from what is being revealed at the hearing, there is a number of people who should be sent to prison for financial advantage by deception – which is a euphemism for stealing. People’s lives have been ruined; some have been left cripplingly impecunious with little or no prospect of recovery, and impotent to challenge the might of the banks and financial institutions. Curiously, and unbelievably, the commission has revealed that, in one instance, 222 clients of one bank have been financially disadvantaged by one or several rogue financial advisers. Of that number only 29 customers have been contacted, advised of the anomaly, and offered some form of compensation. Imagine if the situation were reversed and the bank had been disadvantaged.

The customers would be contacted, ruthlessly hounded, and, if necessary, and without the slightest compassion, liquidated to satisfy the debt. As they say – you do not know someone until you meet them in the divorce court, and banks are a formidable adversary. They have deep pockets when it comes to the law and the grasping pursuit of their profits. The banks and financial institutions have become so powerful, so determined to increase their incomes, the customer has become inconsequential and is regarded simply as a tool, a disposable mechanism, in their pursuit of ever-greater profits. In 2017, the big four banks’ combined profits were estimated to exceed $31 billion, supported by their moves earlier in that year to target property investors with higher interest rates. One can only wonder how much of that profit was the result of fraudulent transactions and inappropriate advice, and how much of it will be returned to the hapless customers.

NAB remediation is at less than ten-percent.

Anyone who has come-up against the potency and determination of a bank will testifyto their terrifyingly merciless ferocity. When my life was overcome with problems Westpac was defiantly indifferent and implacable. They forced me to sell a property in Richmond which, to buy and build cost about $750,000, and is now worth about $4-million. One never recovers from such a loss; and the simmering anger never abates. Gallingly, I am nothing more than a forgotten bank statistic; another victim of their greedy pursuit of profit, regardless.

The late actor, Robert Morley, said of banks: “They belong in backstreets with brothels.” It is difficult, considering the current royal commission, to argue with him on that point.

