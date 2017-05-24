The long walk in Chinese shoes

ON Saturday May 16th a group of walkers set off from Robe SA to commemorate the first walk made by Chinese immigrants to the Victorian Goldfields. In late 1856 the Victorian Parliament passed legislation restricting the passage of Chinese travellers into the state, passengers were limited to one per tonne of goods shipped and were required to pay a 10 pound per person Poll Tax to arrive in Victorian ports. Creative agents and ships captains instead deposited their human cargo in neighbouring states to avoid the crippling tax and set them on a 500km trek to seek their fortune. The first of these occurred in early 1857 with Robe quickly becoming the favoured port for these journeys to begin. 2017 is also recognised as the Australia China year of Tourism so it is fitting that the Chinese Community Council of Australia (Vic) has chosen to re-enact this significant historical event. 15-20 walkers will complete the entire trip arriving on the steps of Victorian Parliament on Thursday May 25th, many others are sharing smaller sections of the journey as it passes through regional SA and Victoria reconnecting with local historical societies and Chinese descendants who are sharing their stories and learning from the travellers. The walk arrived in Ballarat on Saturday May 20th with the group welcomed by the Mayor at the Town Hall followed by a Civic Reception. The group also made a visit to the Chinese Fortunes Exhibition at MADE.

The Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat Inc is proud to be associated with this event with a number of the walkers coming from Ballarat and having contributed significantly to the planning of the route and activities. Vice president Charles Zhang, who made the walk in 2013 from Robe to Ballarat, with his son Oscar, is on board again this year. The Miner spoke with Charles on Tuesday morning as the group walked from Bacchus Marsh to Rockbank.

“The journey has been good and we are very lucky that we have very good support from all places,” he said. “Local people, local communities have been cooking our meals, gathering together with us, now we have some Rotary clubs helping us – Hamilton North had a barbeque with us and on Monday night we had an evening with the rotary club of Bacchus Marsh, everyone has been so wonderful and they offer us water, coffee, biscuits and fruit.” The group is on track to finish in Melbourne at Parliament House today.