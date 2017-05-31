IF you are going to write a thriller, it would be a good idea to include a spooky castle wouldn’t it? Of course it would. But if you aim to set your novel in present day California, how could this possibly work? Caroline Ovcerington manages to convince her readers that this rather isolated large home, now deserted, was always known to the locals as Alden Castle. That it held many secrets would also be a given. Told from several viewpoints, Mack, Eden and Earl, the tale unfolds with twists and turns in every chapter. Just when you think you have worked everything out, there comes an unexpected development, which alters the inheritance substantially. Would Eden be the only beneficiary, after her mother had finally found a buyer for the estate? And this estate is worth millions to a developer, until a body is found, in an extraordinary grave.

Years earlier a small boy had gone missing around the Castle could there be a connection between his disappearance, and the elderly body? The questions are endless, particularly after the police suspect that the elderly Owen had been pushed to his death, so that the inheritance could be claimed. There is a solution, but then, in the final few pages, everything is turned upside down once more. That “lucky one” may be anything but!

THE LUCKY ONE by CAROLINE OVERINGTON PUBLISHED by HARPER COLLINS for a recommended $32.99