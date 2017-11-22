If you loved COAL CREEK by Alex Miller and are thinking this might be something of the same, you will be disappointed, as THE PASSAGE OF LOVE could not be more different.

That would be the only disappointment however, as this insightful novel is one of his best yet and that is definitely saying something.

Alex Miller is acknowledged throughout the world as a fine writer, and spinner of fascinating tales.

He says that this latest book is his “take on fictional autobiography.” As I know nothing of his real life, I spent a lot of my reading time wondering what was Miller and what was Robert Crofts’s true life.

As a young man, Robert left Britain for North Queensland, and subsequently Melbourne, where he seemed to have the choice between being an artist and a writer.

The writer won out, as indeed it obviously did for Miller, though the early attempts at publication failed for Crofts.

Did they for Miller? When Robert meets wealthy Lena his future seems assured, but their individual demons make success impossible.

His ‘passage of love” then leads him to Anne, who is understanding of his need to make his mark in the world of literature, and who supports him in every way possible.

The love between a husband and wife has seldom been expressed so beautifully as it is in this latest long novel by a writer at the height of his powers.

Alex Miller is now 80 years old, but if THE PASSAGE OF LOVE is any indication, he will be writing for a long time to come, whether he calls upon his own life or not.

I am, of course, still pondering on Miller’s life journey, juxtaposed with Crofts.

THE PASSAGE OF LOVE by ALEX MILLER PUBLISHED by ALLEN & UNWIN for a recommended $32.99