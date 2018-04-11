THE PERFECT GIRLFRIEND by KAREN HAMILTON

PUBLISHED by WILDFIRE for a recommended $29.99

“Everything comes to she who waits.” In this case it surely did, but at what cost! Juliette utterly adored Nate, who was an airline pilot, so she became a flight attendant , to be near him. But also to watch his every movement, at every moment she could. Nate no longer loved Juliette. Did this worry her? Not a scrap.

You see, she had a cunning plan to win him back, even as she loved him, and hated him, at the same time. How dare he treat her that way? How dare he love another woman? Nate BELONGED to Juliette.

Her revenge was planned carefully, because no blame was to attach to her in any way, even though she was as guilty as anyone could be. If revenge is a dish best served cold, Juliette’s dish was going to be frozen! This novel is a nail-biting thriller, and it is a first novel for this writer, who served for many years as a flight attendant, so all the elements of a life lived mostly in the skies ring true. The destinations around the world make perfect sense too, and not just because the author was an airline hostess. Her childhood was spent in Angola Zimbabwe, Belgium and Italy, so travel is inn her blood, and permeates this first book of hers.

The dust jacket proclaims “the must-read thriller of 2018”, and this reviewer would have to agree. The outcome will surprise you, and shock you also.

Obsession carried to its horrifying conclusion.