The public transport debacle continues inBallarat, and it shows no signs of abating.

The more I hear, and the more emails I receive, the more I am appalled by the decisions taken by Public Transport Victoria (PTV) – an instrumentality which is untouchable – even by the Ombudsman.

The answer is simple: all those affected by the changes, and it seems to me it is most public transport users in Ballarat, must bring pressure to bear on Labour politicians Sharon Knight and Jeff Howard. They must be threatened with removal from their seat at the next election.

PTV is a government instrumentality, whose raison d’êtreis to serve the people of Victoria. The Premier, Daniel Andrews, seems to have lost sight of the basic fact that we are the employer and he, and all other politicians are our employees. The voice and concerns of the voters must be heard. Politicians are not superior beings, possessed of a superior intelligence, and who, by osmosis, know what is best for each of us. It is at their peril they underestimate the intelligence of the electorate – whom they serve. A strident ideology is only worthwhile if it purposefully serves the good of the people for whom it is intended. The public transport system is the heart of a city. What PTV, and the Andrews’ Labour Government, has done to Ballarat’s public transport system is political vandalism, for which there is a price to be paid.

If the incumbent state government, and the PTV, refuse to listen to the people of Ballarat, whose right it is to be heard, then they must be removed from office.

At a meeting in Ballarat, called by PTV, the attendees, who were given ninety-minutes notice to attend, were told, while they would not like what they were going to hear, but the decision had been taken and they would have to live with; furthermore, since the people of Ballarat would not do it willingly, they were going to be forced out of their cars and onto buses. The last time I looked it was Elizabeth on the throne, not Ceau escu. The hubris of these people is overwhelming.

It was promised, categorically, the new arrangement would better serve the travelling public. Not so. In truth, the number of routes has been reduced from 19 to fifteen; services have been cut; and, in some instances, reduced from half-hourly to hourly. That is not best serving the people. Their greatest crime is making life more difficult for the elderly and school children. Emails I have received show how, in some of the more outlying areas, children are forced to leave earlier and arrive at school before the library is open. Unacceptable. One route increases the travel time to two-hours. That is a nonsense.

It is beyond comprehension that a decision would be taken – without serious or meaningful public consultation, to place a bus terminus in a suburban street. Lydiard Street, on the other side of the boom gates, is an unsuitable location. The Bridge Street Mall is the best location.

The whole new plan is ill-conceived and does not serve the people for whom it was intended. Geelong is suffering under the yoke of similar problem at the present.

The absurd decisions must be reversed. The travelling public must maintain their rage. The only solution is to threaten politicians with removal at the next election. You see, it’s not about good governance, it’s about staying in power. They have forgotten. We hold in our cruel hands the ultimate weapon: their defeat at the ballot box. No more of the political, platitudinous, newspeak. It is time for action. Whatever happens, everyone must serve on the barricades and refuse to submit. Never forget it is your public transport and it is heart of your city.

