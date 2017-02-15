I know you cannot judge a book by its cover, but in this particular case you certainly can. The title is cut out from the cover, with glimpses of a river seen through the letters no wonder it is attractive to the reader. You will not be disappointed. The narrator, Win, and her three women friends, Pia, Sandra and Rachel, are planning the adventure of a lifetime …..”over five thousand square miles .. trees, trees and more trees …..and gorgeous wild rivers. And we are going to explore one of the least travelled ones.” Wild river rafting in the wilds of the state of Maine, what could be more exciting? It actually held much more than that, when tragedy strikes and their guide, Rory, does not survive. What on earth could they do without him? Pia, who is the instigator of the perilous trip, thinks they can make it without him, but with a damaged raft and the rapids a head what were their chances of success?

It is a long time since I have read such a thrilling yarn, as I was on the edge of my chair -l or my raft -l most of the time, as disaster followed disaster, and as a forest dweller with evil intent appeared. Not knowing anything about the wilderness in Maine, it is not possible to assess how probable the action is, but it doesn’t seem to matter, as the outcome becomes more and more terrifying, and the horrors experienced by the friends seem palpable. There is another character in the narration, and that is the river itself. Its awesome power, and unpredictability come alive in the hands of this evocative writer. This is her first novel, though she has been teaching creative writing for some years. If this is to be the quality of her writing in the future, then Erica Ferenick is a name to remember. The read is as thrilling as that white river rafting was meant to be.

THE RIVER AT NIGHT by ERICA FERENICK PUBLISHED by BLOOMSBURY for a recommended $24.99