Like television shows, this adult novel by Amy Engel should come with a warning for the unwary This book contains Coarse language (not much), Violence (not too much), Sexual references (a little too much) and Sexual scenes (much too much). So, having been forewarned, dive into this creepy story with its constant threat of impending doom. Those Roanoke girls in Kansas were known for their beauty, their wealth and for the mystery which surrounded them. …”lost and broken. Jane, Sophia, Penelope, Eleanor, Camilla, Emmeline, Allegra ….. calling me, begging me to help them.” But Lane, who has coming back to the family home only because Allegra is missing, is not able to help them. She feels powerless, again under the spell of her grandfather, and once more feeling the pull of the house, named Roanoke, like its girls. Perhaps Lane will be the oner to break the spell? Perhaps Cooper, the boyfriend she had over that long lost summer, will assist her as she tries to probe the mysterious disappearance of her cousin.

Perhaps Tommy, who has loved Allegra all his life, and is now the local policeman, will solve it for her? There are so many variables, and each must be followed to its shocking conclusion. This is the first novel Engel has written for the adult market, though she is well known for her children’s books. If this thriller is successful it would seem sensible for her to continue in this genre, as she has grasped the nettle firmly here, sharing horrific events with an authoritative hand. There ought to be more to come.

THE ROANOKE GIRLS by Amy Engel

PUBLISHED by HODDER & STOUGHTON for a recommended $29.99