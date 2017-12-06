The ever popular, and ever prolific, John Grisham has written more than forty books.

Therefore it would seem pertinent to ask him where he finds his ideas for yet another novel. For this latest one, the answer was very prompt …”With this story the answer was simple. I read an article in the September 20th edition of The Atlantic titled ‘The Law School Scam’. It’s a fine investigative piece by Paul Campos. By the end of it, I was inspired and knew I had my next novel. Thank you Mr Campos.” And that you, Mr Grisham, for using this to produce a page-turning story, even if the heroes are somewhat flawed.

They are really likeable villains and what they get away with is gob-smacking! If you own a bank which specialises in student loans, there could be all manner of ways in which you could line your own pockets. The law students who interest us so much in this latest Grisham epic, find themselves in the grip of their loans, with no way to scramble free even if qualified.

So, unqualified, in long discussions in their favourite watering hole, The Rooster Bar, they hatch a clever, devious plot. It will change their lives completely, and lead to another country, with another Rooster Bar.

If this reviewer remembers correctly, she was not too impressed with the last Grisham novel she read, but this one is a smash hit guaranteed to have you reading it at one sitting.

THE ROOSTER BAR by JOHN GRISHAM PUBLISHED by HODDER & STOUGHTON for a recommended $29.99