Award-winning Michael Robotham seems to write novel after novel, all completely different from one another, and he has achieved the same success with his latest. As I am always enchanted by alternate chapters by different characters, I was prepared to enjoy THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS from the moment I began to read. Agatha begins with this statement – “ I am the most important person in this story.” Agatha begins the final chapter with this announcement, “The morning after I killed myself, I opened my eyes, and saw the light…” In between those two sentences is an astonishing tale, told from the points of view of two disparate women, Agatha and Megan. They do have something in common -they are both pregnant.

And there is another similarity to discover along the narrative, which will hold the reader spellbound.

Megan appears to have the perfect life, and Agatha does not. She virtually stalks Megan, living her own life through hers, as her envy seems to know no bounds. She wants to entwine her life with Megan’s, not realising that Megan’s life is a fragile facade, which could collapse at any moment.

What is quite astounding about this complicated yarn is the fact that it is written by a man, about perhaps the most intimate role women ever experience.

The reader is never aware of this, for Michael Robotham is such a fine master of the psychological thriller that his characters behave exactly as they should, given their circumstances.

Will it be Megan, or will it be Agatha whose lie leads to a conclusion.

You will have to read it for yourself, but that will be a rewarding task, and a satisfying one.

THE SECRETS SHE KEEPS by MICHAEL ROBOTHAM

PUBLISHED by HACHETTE for a recommended $32.99