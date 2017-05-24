Starring Sam Worthington and Octavia Spencer “The Shack,” will make you laugh, cry, and become enraged at times, but it profoundly changes how one perceives and relates to God. Based on the book of the same name written by William P. Young in 2007 it is an emotional and enlightening retelling of the fictional tale of a father who overcomes tragedy through a direct encounter with God after losing his youngest daughter.

Mack Phillips, a married father of five, takes three of his children on a camping trip to Wallowa Lake in Oregon for a weekend of fun and relaxation together. While there, he renounced his religion under torture. In 17th century Buddhist Japan, Catholicism has been outlawed and its believers persecuted. But fervent Father Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Garrpe (Adam Driver) are determined to track down Father Ferreira (Liam Neeson).

As they search, they mincomes to the rescue of his drowning son after flipping over in a canoe but unintentionally leaves his daughter Missy alone near the shoreline, at which point she goes missing. Authorities soon find evidence in an abandoned shack on the outskirts of the campsite in the Oregon wilderness that point to her possible abduction and murder. Four years later, Mack, still grieving from the loss of his daughter, discovers a note in his letterbox inviting him back to the shack. Presumably from God, he steps out and returns to the cabin, where he is forced to face his deepest fears. There, he encounters three persons representing the Trinity in the flesh – Papa (God), Jesus, and Sarayu (the Holy Spirit) who welcome him into a restored shack for a weekend of heartfelt discussions and self-discovery. He talks and bakes bread with Papa a name his lost daughter used to call God, shares walks through the woods with Jesus, and tends to the garden with Sarayu all of which lead to Mack’s eventual healing and renewed relationship with the Father. The movie like the book will not disappoint. In fact, the film fully encapsulates the very essence of the book and portrayed it on screen in a beautiful, reminiscent way that still seemed refreshingly new. Mack, who was thrust into a lifestyle of doubt and distrust learns to let go and rely on God in his darkest moments. What’s more, he learns to accept that God is good and he is loved by the Father. Christians will appreciate the artistry and message conveyed through a film like “The Shack”. However the film wont please everyone.

Rated M 8 OUT OF 10