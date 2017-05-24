The sign on the self-opening doors at the Ballarat railway station read: OUT OF ORDER!

It caused me to stop and ponder a moment. When was the last time you saw an out-of-order sign attached to a standard, hinge-hung door, and which requires minimal human effort to open-and-close. The worst which might occur is the handle becoming stuck, or the door falling-off its hinges. Both are relatively rare occurrences. I understand the self-opening doors are to assist the disabled. In times past, and in a gesture of good manners, one held the door open to assist with access.

Society has become so automated it is troubling. Too many environmentally friendly, and economically sound systems, have been thrown-out with the baby’s bathwater. Which nincompoop thought it a brilliant idea to carpet the floors of hospital wards? I won’t insult your intelligence by pointing out the blatantly obvious health and hygiene evils associated with such an absurd decision. I am no scientist, and it is only my considered humble opinion, but I am convinced it is where the insidious golden staph had its origins; its point of incubation. In the days when hospitals had linoleum covered floors, and Matron did her daily tour of inspection after the now obsolete wards maids had mopped the hospital floors, top to bottom, with a foul-smelling solution of Lysol – or some such disinfectant – the problem did not exist. In those days you were not allowed to sit on the patient’s bed, nor were you allowed to use the patient’s lavatory. Interestingly, some hospitals have begun removing carpet from the wards.

Sealed windows on public transport are problematic. On one occasion, when the air-conditioning on a Melbourne bound V-Line replacement coach was not working, and it was an extremely hot, mid-summer’s day, I insisted the coach, which was overheating to such an extent, pull into the Leigh Creek by-road to allow passengers to leave the bus. Had the bus been fitted with windows which could be opened, the problem would have been solved. The driver, I must say, was very reluctant to follow my ‘firm’ suggestion, even though passengers were turning puce in the face. It was one occasion when I did raise my voice, and it worked!

Why do we want, or need, battery operated clocks and watches?

Each year, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Americans throw away more than three billion batteries. That’s about 180,000-tons of batteries. More than 86,000-tons of these are single use alkaline batteries. Imagine, placed

end-to-end, these dead alkaline batteries alone would circle the world at least six

times. About 14,000 tons of rechargeable batteries are thrown away in the United

States.

Wind-up clocks last forever. One of my most vivid childhood memories is of my father, winding the kitchen clock and setting-off for bed at 9 o’clock – as he did every night. He rose every morning at 5.10, and never used the alarm. These days, it is impossible to buy a good-quality, wind-up clock. Shop assistants stare at you, eyes turning like windmills, as if you have asked for a ticket to the moon. I have a wind-up watch given me for my 21st birthday – as was done in those times – and, recently, it required a service. It took Thomas’s more than 6-months of persevering to find the matching parts to complete the repair. The same for a 17-jewel, Swiss movement, 22-carat gold watch, which belonged to my mother, and was given her in 1953. Are we now so feeble, and so busy, that we do not have time to wind a watch, or a clock? Recently, I tried to buy a travelling clock. Remember those? Again, it was like going in search of the Holy Grail. I have to admit, on this occasion I was defeated in my quest. I am keen to meet the fool who designed the telephone which is dependent on electricity. The moment the power fails the telephone is out-of-order. I have two phones in my house, both of which plug directly into the phone line. That way, whatever happens, I still have a working line. Old-fashioned, I know, but practical.

Do you remember when some Australians jumped up-and-down, frothing at the mouth and bleating ceaselessly, about a gross invasion of their privacy when the Federal Government proposed to introduce the Australia Card. (I often wonder: what is it people have to hide?) Like many, I thought it to be a sensible and practical idea. Such was the clamouring the idea was ditched. It seems to me, the driver’s licence has become the quasi-Australia card. The first thing they ask to see when they want identification is a driver’s licence. I do not have one, so that invariably causes something of a problem. On occasion, they have been reluctant to accept my passport! I called one girl a fool when she said they did not accept passports. That is when you realise the world has gone mad.

I reckon the front-loading washing machine was invented by a male who has never done a load of washing, in his life! The fault design is obvious. You put a red or a black sock, by mistake, in with a load of white and you stand and watch, helplessly, as everything turns pink or blue. With a top loading machine, you stop the action, remove the offending sock, empty the machine, and, hopefully, save your white shirts from turning pale pink, or a dirty grey/blue!

Why don’t people walk on the left anymore? If you look at film clips from the 50s and 60s, people are travelling in two distinctive directions on the footpaths, and moving so much more quickly. I give-up! Roland can be heard each MONDAY morning on 3BA at 10.30.Contact: rolandroc@bigpond.com