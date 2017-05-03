Some years ago I read a book called HUBERT WHO? by Malcom Andrews (ABC publishers). It was about a remarkable South Australian who became a photographer during the first World War, but was also an explorer of renown. His name was George Hubert Wilkins, and I had never heard of him. But I never forgot him after enjoying that biography. In time for Anzac Day along came another about Sir Hubert this time entitled THE UNSEEN ANZAC, again reflecting on the fact that he was so little known. His work deserves to be not only remembered, but also revered.

His exploits won him a Military Cross and Bar as he spent so much time in the front lines, capturing photographs of Australian soldiers in the trenches, and as they attacked enemy positions. What else did he do? In his foreword, Dr. Brendan Nelson, the Director of the Australian War Memorial in Canberra wrote “Wilkins became a renowned photographer and cinematographer, aviator, war correspondent, scientist, author and, above all else, polar explorer.” All in this one man, who had little education, but a burning ambition to make something of himself. That he did, in spades! The first book I mentioned is a little like a film based on fact, while this one is definitely a documentary 20 pages of reference notes attest to that. Maynard is a documentary maker, and if he makes of film of Wilkins’s extraordinary life and achievements, this reviewer would be the first in line for a ticket. Nothing is imaginary, and where possible original sources have been quoted he had access to memorabilia discovered after Wilkins’s death in the United Stares, where he had lived for many years with his devoted wife, Suzanne. She would have needed to be devoted to keep up with her peripatetic husband. This “unseen Anzac” needs to be celebrated, all credit for Jeff Maynard for making this a distinct possibility.

THE UNSEEN ANZAC by JEFF MAYNARD PUBLISHED by SCRIBE for a recommended $29.99