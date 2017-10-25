THE VICTOR H. WASTELL TROPHY WAS CONTESTED IN BALLARAT

THE Victor H. Wastell Trophy 2017 was contested last weekend.

This is a long-standing fly fishing competition, spread over a number of lakes and reservoirs in the district.

On Saturday the fishermen were spotted on Lake Wendouree.

Marshall Pardee from the Red Tag Fly Fishers Club said he first took up the rod in 1970 and then dropped out for many years, only taking up the sport again in the last 4-5 years.

“The Wastell Shield is fished between Ballarat and a lot of the fly clubs, in all the lakes around Ballarat, Wendouree is one of those lakes,” he said.

“There would be 40-50 (people fishing) out today.

“Today I have caught two, released one and lost 4-5.” The winner of the 2017 Wastell Trophy was Ballarat Fly Fishers Club member Mick McKay with a 1.476 kg Rainbow trout caught from Lake Wendouree.

Mick also won the Gerald Armitage Trophy, which is for the heaviest trout caught by a Ballarat Fly Fishers Club member during the Wastell Trophy, he also won the Wacka McKay Trophy which is fished on the Wastell Trophy weekend between the Ballarat Fly Fishers and the Mornington Peninsula Fly Fishers Club for the heaviest trout caught on fly.

There were approximately 50 fly fishermen from all over the state, with 6 fly fishing clubs represented during the competition.

Fishing was pretty tough this year with only six fish weighed in from the local waters.