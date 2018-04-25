“As both a psychologist and writer what fascinated me wasn’t so much how these girls endured what they did, but how (and if) they were able to pick up the pieces of their old lives, and start again.” The author, Kylie Ladd, explaining the motive behind her latest novel, wherein Charlie, who is thirteen, goes for a ride one day on her pony, Tic Tac, but does not return. Tic Tac comes back to the stables, but, of course, is unable to help in the frantic search that follows Charlie’s disappearance.

In three sections Ladd tells us what life was like before, during and after, the kidnap, for this resourceful schoolgirl. She had her freedom taken from her, but also her family, her friends, her school and sunshine, colour and light. The kidnapper did not win she did.

Filthy, injured and nowhere near the search area, Charlie was found. She had survived the horror, but what was she to tell her rescuers everything which had occurred? Some of it? None of it? Did she even want the perpetrator punished? Freedom had become so very precious to her that she could barely even think about anyone ,or anything, losing it because of her.

Charlie is quite a girl.

And THE WAY BACK is quite a book. It will keep you reading into the wee small hours, identifying with so many of the characters, and their reactions to Charlie’s disappearance. Only at the final page will it be safe for you to close your eyes “for a bit”. Then you will remember a great deal about this involving story, dedicated to the memory of a real child, missing from Kylie Ladd’s own class at school, who has never been found.

THE WAY BACK by KYLIE LADD PUBLISHED by ALLEN & UNWIN for a recommended $29.99