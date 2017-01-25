Did you read Schlink’s earlier novel, The Reader? Or perhaps saw the film of the same name? If you did, you will bet delighted to know that this clever author has another novel published at the end of last year. And, surprisingly, its setting is Australia, just off the coast of Queensland. Of course it begins in Germany,but circumstances surrounding the brilliant painting, The Woman on the Stairs, brings the narrative to our shores.

Irene had escaped from the clutches of the two men who had loved her – for their own reasons with the help of the lawyer commissioned to bring about

a deal between them. He was so young then and he imagined that he and Irene could share their lives. “What could than mean, but that she’d be with me. O was happy. We belonged together. We would act together, succeed together, escape together.” How could he possibly imagine that Irene was using him? In later years when the two lovers, the not-so-young lawyer all trace her to her island home, when she is living illegally, he still found it difficult to relate to what had actually happened,. So much occurs at this confrontation, so much revolves about the mysterious appearance of the painting in the Art Gallery in Sydney, so much depends upon Irene’s health and so much has to be resolved in so little time. This is when the fiction within the fiction begins, and there is utter fascination in this in the hands of such a skilled writer, who, by the way, is also a lawyer and a judge, which gives authenticity to the early narrative as little else could. This is a novel to contemplate, as it has so many layers to it, and ought not to be taken lightly. The translation is fluid, although it should have been pointed out to the translators that we have bush-fires in Australia, not wild-fires! In elegant, sharp prose, Bernhard Schlink has written another novel which deserves to be as popular as The Reader. Perhaps it will be.

THE WOMAN ON THE STAIRS by BERNHARD SCHLINK

PUBLISHED by WEIDENFELD & NICOLSON for a recommended

$29