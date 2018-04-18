Theater Review – Spamalot

BLOC Music Theatre’s “Spamalot” is based on the movie Monty Python and the Holy Grail and follows the journey of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they travel in search of the Holy Grail.

Using instructions from God they meet several obstacles, including a killer rabbit, the towering knight of Ni, a taunting Frenchman and a Black Knight who becomes limbless. Director Andrew Seeary demonstrates a clear, concise knowledge of his source material, bringing it effectively to bear on the production. His attention to detail and experience allow the highly talented cast to really shine. The choreography (Sian Daykin) suits the silliness brilliantly and showcases the ensemble at every turn from tap dancing to the Can Can.

The various songs reference many other musicals with digs at Andrew Lloyd Webber, Barbara Streisand, and plenty of others. The orchestra under Wade Carman is outstanding. There are very clever video projections throughout put together by Justin Weyers which adds an enormous amount of fun to the show. Lighting from Mystic Entertainment is tight and succinct. SLC sound is good and the versatile set designed by Nathen Weyers is impressive turning the WCPA into a real theatre feel.

There are so many costume changes I lost count, but are a credit to designer and coordinator Lee Appleby and Andrea Jordan. You don’t even need to be familiar with the source material from the 1975 movie to get in on the jokes, although fans of the British comedy troupe will definitely relish watching some of the movie’s more popular sketches re-enacted live onstage. Luke Tonkin is well-cast as the frustrated King Arthur, who leads his Knights of the Round Table on a quest for the Holy Grail, A skilled performer; Luke hams it up as it should be, with real professionalism.

As Arthur’s foil, the coconut wielding, downtrodden, Patsy, (Gareth Grainger) is a gem. Of particular note is his work during ‘I’m All Alone’, and his rendition of ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’ both delightful.

Maxine Montgomery is a powerhouse as The Lady of the Lake. Her ‘Diva’s Lament’ was show stopping, and her riffs during ‘The Song That Goes like This’ had the audience cheering. The role of The Lady calls for someone who can own the stage as a real diva, and push the show along, maintaining a very high energy. Montgomery eats the role for breakfast, leaving no doubt who the real power behind the crown is. Although all the Knights play other characters, we leave remembering their main efforts which really display their individual talent. Sir Dennis Galahad (Scott Leggo) with his long blonde hair, excellent voice, hysterical duet with the lady of the lake, convincing character and ability on stilts.

Sir Robin (Alex Cameron) a newcomer to the Ballarat stage delivers many fine moments including the song “You Won’t Succeed on Broadway” (if you don’t have a Jew). Sir Lancelot (Justin Weyers) who comes out of his armour to reveal his true nature after he rescues the effeminate Herbert from an overpowering father.

A special mention for Reuban Morgan who plays the characters of Herbert, Not Dead Fred, a Minstrel and dances and sings up a storm. His antics elicit uncontrollable laughter.

This young man will be known nationwide one day. The strangely flatulent knight Sir Bedevere, (Matt Noble) delivers another top performance with plenty of laughs from the audience.

Allan Ratten plays the role of the French Taunter as well as participating in the ensemble. The proverbial garbage coming from his mouth as he confronts King Arthur and his Knights in front of his King’s castle is hilarious, made even more so by his ‘French’ accent.

Add to all this the Vegas show girls, Mrs. Galahad (Rachel Angee) Narrator (Samantha Prollius), Black Knight (Lucas Cooper) The knight who does not actually appear in the show (Horace Tang) and Tim the Enchanter played by Josh Lloyd and you have a cavalcade of characters delivering real enjoyment. Supporting the cast is B.L.O.C’s production team and with all this input it’s no wonder the show is so good. At the end, King Arthur does finally find his true love, The Lady of the Lake, and completes his quest for the Holy Grail. The Holy Grail is found in a most unusual place, as you will discover if you go along to see it. Also a cameo by Ballarat’s legendary Fred Fargher is another surprise and welcomed highlight.

It’s the most fun you can have in public.