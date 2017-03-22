There was a time when replying to a printed newspaper comment was more complicated.

First you had to retrieve the writing pad from the kitchenette drawer; fill the fountain pen; gather your thoughts and take time to compose the letter; fold it and seal it in an envelope; address and place a stamp on the envelope; and then walk to the nearest post box. It was quite a rigmarole, and one which dampened the ardour of the less enthusiastic. These days, with the advent of the computer and the internet, it is so much simpler. One reads, disagrees, and stomps to the computer in a state of high dudgeon; types a stream of rambling consciousness, which, often times, is nothing more than a fit of vituperative bile; and then, having mollified the bubbling rage, and,with little or no regard for punctuation or spelling, one hits the send button and waits for a response.

My column last week, regarding Pauline Hanson and her One Nation Party, has engendered an intriguing response. Fortunately I am thick skinned and well capable of telling someone ‘to nick off’ – and that’s spelt with a silent “F”, if you take my meaning.

To two of the three emails which I received, I sent a terse reply, thanking them for the taking the time, and pointing out that the content of their missive was both abusive and highly offensive. Further, I added, I had no desire to pursue the conversation, and asked that they never contact me again. Truth be known, I could not give a tinker’s cuss for what they think – nor am I judgemental about the grammatical solecisms, the childish composition, the homophones, or the incorrect spelling – but I am troubled by the brutal ugliness and the complexity of their hostility; the downright rudeness. Perhaps it is a manifestation of a gross inferiority complex.

There is no excuse for a lack of regard, no matter how vast the difference. The age of technology has, provided one has a computer and an internet connection, granted everyone a voice, which, until now, had not always been heard. Vox populi! Everyone has right to an opinion, but, in these two instances, they should learn to say it differently. An old dog can learn new tricks and it’s never too late to start.

It is puzzling that some people feel it is their God-given right to make the most personal and disparaging of comments without consequence. To every action there is an equal and opposite reaction – and sometimes it is not what you expect. The pen is mightier than the sword and one needs to use it judiciously. Technically it is cyber bullying, which, as I understand, is against the law. You cannot, because you feel the urge, or you are overcome by an overwhelming sense of disagreement, send off intimidating messages to placate your intemperate anger. An incoherent discourse does nothing to advance the dialogue. One of the communicators made much of the fact that he was seventy-seven – a senior Australian – and, it would seem, felt a sense of entitlement to cross the line of what is deemed courteous and acceptable behaviour in a civilised society. At that age, one should know better. Conversely, and it is a truism that one needs to remember: people behave as well as they know how. Lamentably, sometimes one is disappointed.

It is worth remembering that the quality of your life is determined by the quality of your thinking, but real success is when you have respect for your fellow being – regardless of colour, creed, or race.

Hold that thought and ponder for a moment.

Roland can be heard each MONDAY morning on 3BA at 10.30.

Contact: rolandroc@bigpond.com