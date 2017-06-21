This is a basic test for all those Australians

This is a basic test for all those Australians – including politicians who believe that immigrants and refugees, seeking entry into this country, should be subjected to a tougher written test, and denied entry should they fail.

I have compiled a series of questions – all of them off the top of my head –which I believe should be answered, effortlessly, by any patriotic Australian. This is a section with questions on the parts of speech in every day English. They are the basics for the composition and structure of acceptable written and spoken word. (I wonder how well Senator Hanson or Peter Dutton would fare?) They are not tertiary level, but straightforward secondary school questions. In my day, they would have been first-, maybe 2ndyear; age thirteen or fourteen.

If we demand a standard from those who have come from a war-torn country, and in most instances have not had much of a chance at any formal education, I would not have thought it unreasonable to expect Australians to answer a set of simple questions relating to the history of this nation, rudimentary mathematics, essential English, and basic general knowledge. If you answer less than fifty-percent, correctly, you should return to your text books and start some serious revision! There are gaps which need urgent and immediate attention; and no cheating!!

What are Queen Elizabeth’s three Christian names? What year was the Rum Rebellion in New South Wales? Who were the three main protagonists in the incident? Why is the Rum Rebellion so important in Australia’s history? (It is the only example of the Army taking-over the power of legitimate Australian Government.) Who was the First Governor of Australia? How many ships in the first fleet?

The name of the lead ship?

The name of the second war ship?

Who was the King at the time of the first fleet? Where did fleet first land?

Why did they move on? (No fresh water.) What is official name of Sydney Harbour? What precipitated White Settlement in Australia? Who is the Father of Federation?

What year was Federation?

Where did the first Federal Parliament sit? (City and building.)

Who was the first Governor-General of Australia? The first Australian G-G?

Who was the first Prime Minister of Australia? The name of the MP who was three-times Prime Minister of Australia?

Recite the second verse of the National Anthem. (You don’t know the second verse!?)

Why is Major Lockyer an important historical figure in the settlement of Australia – in particular Western Australia?

What happened to the nation on January 21, 1827? What are the Christian names of the explorers: Sir …. Forrest; Captain ……. Sturt;

Wentworth, Blaxland and Lawson; ….. …… ……. Leichhardt

The Rev. John Flynn was known as………. (four words.) What vital service did he establish for the people of the outback?

What is a verb, a noun, a pronoun, a gerund, an adverb? What is the general rule to form an adverb? What is compound-verb?

What is the difference between a clause and a phrase? Give an example of a common, proper, collective, concrete and abstract noun.

Explain the three parts of a simple sentence. Translate from the Latin: Pro Deo et Patria; Amor vincit omnia; In vino veritas;

Veni, vidi, vici.

What is the plural of mother-in-law? What is the plural of gin and tonic?

Which of these word is spelt incorrectly?: Secretery, accomodation, recieve, embarass, receipt. What is the meaning of consanguinity? (It has an obvious Latin/Italian/French root. What do you mean – you did not do Latin, and you don’t speak French or Italian?) He kicked over/more than fifty-goals. (Which is correct?) What is meant by the subjunctive mood in grammar? What is the relationship between the square on the hypotenuse, and the squares on the other two-sides of a right-angled triangle. ( A clue: Pythagoras) Name three types of triangles?

What is the shortest distance between two fixed-points? What is the square root of 144. What is the cube root 729? What is the value of x and y: x-y=2

2x+y=10 Answer: x=4; y=2. (It is so simple you should be able to solve it in your head.)

Define an acute and obtuse angle.

Who composed the music, ‘Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring’? Who composed the famous Wedding March from ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’?

Recite the first verse of ‘My Country’ by Dorothea Mackellar.

Who wrote the poem ‘The Man From Snowy River’?

