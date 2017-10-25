Thor: Ragnarok

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo The Thor movies have not always been as accepted as many other Marvel films. However that has now changed thanks to acclaimed New Zealand director Taika Waititi known for his unconventional films like Hunt for the Wilderpeople and What We Do in the Shadows. This time Chris Hemsworth as Thor, finally brings some of his comedic humor to the Thunder God. Unlike Iron Man, Hulk or Captain America, Thor is an actual god, with awe-inspiring powers and a rich back story.

Thor returns to the realm of Asgard to see his father, Odin (Anthony Hopkins), and learns what fans have known since Thor: The Dark World, that the mischievous Loki (Tom Hiddleston) has been ruling disguised as their dad, who was banished to Earth. Thor and his trickster brother go in search and discover that Hela (Cate Blanchett), the goddess of death, has been released from her mystic prison and she’s still hellbent on ruling Asgard, She manages to send Thor and Loki to the planet Sakaar with a gladiator circuit run by the extremely odd Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum. There, Thor runs into his old Avengers mate the Hulk, as well as his puny alter ego, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and meets Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a hard-drinking woman trying to forget her battle-hardened past.

Of course, they all team up to figure out a way to stop Hela from her despicable plans, and the second half of the movie features everything from speedy spaceship chases to one very large wolf. As far as the new additions go, Blanchett’s Hela is outrageous in her pointy headwear although the best is the both sides of Hulk, the raging monster and the insecure genius. Thor and Hulk become best mates and there is some amazing action. Our own Chris Hemsworth finally emerges from this movie as a true superstar, funny, tough, loving and gives by far the best performance so far in his movie career.

Rated M 8 out of 10