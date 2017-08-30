Three Way Tie in CH Netball

A THREE-WAY tie in the Central Highlands Netball League A grade competition, in the Kaylene Trigg award, saw Dunnstown’s Johanna Dash, Learmonth’s Eleisha Phelps, and Beaufort’s Jessica Hollett poll 27 votes apiece. Eleisha thanked the Learmonth Netball Club saying it was an amazing club to play at. “The last three years I have enjoyed every minute of it. They have accepted me into the club, like a family. They are a great bunch of girls to play with, even off the court,” she said. “Thank you to Jordan (coach), I probably wouldn’t be standing up here if it wasn’t for you.” Jessica said she would keep her speech short and sweet, saying she was proud that the trophy was named after Kaylene Trigg. “I am so honoured to be taking it home,” she said. Johanna, said she too was honoured to win. “Kaylene is like my mum,” she said.

“I love my club so much, this is for the club, my teammates, my coach and the committee – we are like one big family and I am so proud to be a part of it.” In the B grade competition there was also joint winners Clunes’ Chloe Jones and Bungaree’s Olivia Browning both polled 21 votes, one clear of Gordon’s Jaye Dalgleish. In the C grade Springbank’s Bethany Simpson on 36 won with three votes ahead of Ebony Pearson (Bungaree) on 33 and Melissa Scott (Buninyong) on 32.