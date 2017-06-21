This is an accomplished debut novel, so much more will be expected of Ben Hobson after t his. He has set his story in the years 1955 and 1961mainly around Moreton Bay and Noosa. As the author lives in Brisbane, this makes good sense, because he must know those areas well. He also appears to understand the mind of a thirteen-year old boy just as well, as the tale unfolds from Sam’s growing awareness of becoming adult. After the death of his mother, Sam’s father, Walter, takes him with him to his work site, on the whaling station at Tangalooma, at that time the largest in the Southern hemisphere. It was a brutal awakening for Sam, whose gentle nature, nurtured by his mother in his father’s long absences, was affronted by what was done to the whales. Dead, they were of course, but they still deserved some respect, some dignity. Walter had created a tissue of lies, which Sam gradually discovers. When Sam meets with an accident, trying to learn flensing from his uncommunicative father, these lies overwhelm him. He flees. This is a sensitive novel about the relationship between father and son, and between youth and adulthood, with both father and son having to come to terms with their loss. Sam does not truly become a whale, but his concern for these noble creatures gives him an insight into his own future unrelated to the basic cruelty of his father’s work.

Told in simple language, with the men speaking to each other in equally simple terms, this is a novel which will have you thinking about it, and its period of time, long after you have turned the last page. TO BECOME A WHALE by BEN HOBSON

PUBLISHED by ALLEN & UNWIN for a recommended $29.99