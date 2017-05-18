Whenever we see a view pf Paris in the past 100 years or so, we see the Eiffel Tower, don’t we? It is so much part of Paris now that it is difficult to think of the skyline without its compelling silhouette. This latest novel by the well-regarded Beatrice Colin, it is almost a leading character, and the reader learns a great deal about the anguish which went into its construction. Would it even be built, and when it was, would it survive, would it be admired, would it capture French hearts, or those of the world travellers? Forced by widowhood to chaperone brother and sister, James and Alice, Cait Wallace, by happenstance, meets, in Paris, the engineer Emile, working for Gustave Eiffel on the hazardous business of building this wonder of steel and air and hope! They are attracted ti each other, but privately know that their love could not be, given their completely different circumstances, and the distance between Edinburgh and Paris. Weaving historical fact, and vivid imagination seamlessly together, the author brings these unlikely lovers to a happy conclusion. To do so, Emile has to leave Eiffel, branch out on his own, mainly into the building of soaring bridges, and Cait goes to Africa to be a missionary. Unlikely? Indeed, but engrossing.

And the other character? “The tower had been an unmitigated success”. By 1890, millions from around the world had formed queued to get to the top of this icon, and of course they still do. With such a wonder in its background, and such fine writing, TO CAPTURE WHAT WE CANNOT KEEP, is a novel to enjoy and to remember with great fondness.

TO CAPTURE WHAT WE CANNOT KEEP by BEATRICE COLIN PUBLISHED by ALLEN & UNWIN for a recommended $29.99