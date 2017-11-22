TRANSFORMATION OF BALLARAT STATION PRECINCT SET TO BEGIN

PLANS and approvals for the new Ballarat Station Precinct are finalised and work is commencing on the massive redevelopment this week.

Minister for Regional Development Jaala Pulford joined the project consortium representatives from Pellicano and Quest Apartment Hotels on site today to mark the start of Stage One – construction of a 405-space commuter car park and internal road access from Nolan Street.

The $50 million project includes upgrades to the historic Goods Shed, a new convention and events centre, a Quest Apartment Hotel, shops, restaurants, a bus interchange and a new public plaza.

The Andrews Labor Government’s $32 million investment will provide around 140 jobs during construction and deliver important improvements to the major transport hub.

This investment includes $7 million for the multi-level carpark and the new bus interchange.

From this week, fencing will be in place to cordon off the construction zone, affecting a small portion of the car park.

Posters are on display inside the station with maps to help commuters plan their parking.

It is due for completion in mid-2018.

The Ballarat Station Precinct transformation is supported by the Labor Government’s $500 million Regional Jobs and Infrastructure Fund.

“This is a transformational project for Ballarat that will inject a new lease of life into our city – and we’re getting on with it,” Ms Pulford said.

“This is really an exciting day and a long time coming. Back in 2002 there was an original masterplan to do something about this site and you just have to look around and imagine how much better it could be.” In 2013-14 the Ballarat City Council updated the master-plan and it released by the then Premier Denis Napthine.

“It was finalized in 2014 – extensive public consultation and really a vision by the City of Ballarat in activating this part of the central business area and really transforming this site,” Ms Pulford said.

Nando Pellicano, one of the Managing Directors of the Pellicano Group, said it was a very exciting day and a huge milestone.

“For us this is where the fun stuff starts, this is what we do best – construction,” he said.

“I’m really looking forward to the next 18 months to two years.”