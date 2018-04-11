Starring Ryan Kiser and Heather Dorff

This horror film by Jessica Cameron was shot over the course of eleven days, mainly in a single location, and has been around since 2015. Originally considered an art movie, it is now on general release. “Truth or Dare” pulls no punches as it stabs its way into the hearts of horror fans like a silver bullet into a vampire.

It is extreme horror so don’t say I didn’t warn you.

Those who can handle the ride will be treated to an engrossing and emotionally devastating examination of the darkest avenues of the human psyche. Six college friends find internet stardom when they make “Truth or Dare” videos with a violent twist.

It is all fun and games until their number one fan decides he wants to play by his own rules. The students spend the night in a haunted house with a terrifying reputation.

In doing so, they unleash an evil entity that forces them to commit especially brutal acts to themselves and each other. The entire cast deserves accolades for their combined energy and chemistry. It’s easy to believe that these actors really are friends in real life; their bonds feel real, which makes the suffering they subject each other to all the more harrowing. Although unknown the cast are fantastic headed by Ryan Kiser, Heather Dorff, Shelby Stehlin, Devanny Pinn, Brandon Van Vliet and Jesse Wilson. Ryan Kiser deserves an extra mention for playing the kind of unhinged, contemptible antagonist who gets under your skin, and festers to an unbearable end.

To say more would spoil the plot but if you enjoy slasher films, well directed and implemented then if this is your cuppa tea.

Rated MA15plus 8 out of 10