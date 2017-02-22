TURNING BACK TIME

LAST Sunday the Ballan District Vintage Machinery & Vehicle Club held its annual rally and tractor pull. Rain, heavy at times, did not deter the die-hard with a wide range of exhibits on display and plenty of people looking around.

This year featured: Made In Ballarat, Jelbart Tractors and British Vehicles. Popular, as ever, was the tractor pull and a display of vintage and classic motorcycles was popular.

The sheep shearing, model aircraft and train displays were crowded when the heavens opened up and for those wanting to spend a dollar or two there were stalls and great food.

Topped with fun for the kids and women’s displays the 2017 Ballan Great Vintage Rally did not disappoint with participants and visitors coming from across the state to be a part of this annual event.