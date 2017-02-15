TWILIGHT TALKS: SERIES ONE 2017

THE Twilight Talks have recommenced for 2017 at the Mechanics Institute, beginning this Friday, with a talk by Serena Ioannucci, Manager Mine Operations at Sovereign Hill.

Twilight Talks Coordinator, Dr Joan Hunt, said the Mechanics Institute movement began in the 19th century in Scotland. “A lot of the Scots and other people who came to the goldfields and carried on the idea here and that is how we have so many old buildings right across Victoria and indeed across Australia,” she said. “Which were to do with self education of the people who didn’t have the opportunity for extended education and so people would come along and have experienced people – physicists, geologists and all sorts of people – who would give talks and we feel that our Twilight Talks on a Friday evening, which start at 5.30 with drinks and nibbles, and then we have the talk and question and discussion. “They are very, very friendly and we usually get about 60-70 people along and there is no need to book, just simply come along.” The next few Twilight Talks are:

17 February: Serena Ioannucci, Manager Mine Operations at Sovereign Hill, will speak on “If Only This Hill Could Talk”. Using images from the 1970s, both before and after the gold-mining museum was established, Serena will reveal fascinating details about how Sovereign Hill has built on the mining past to create a thriving modern Ballarat tourism business.

24 February: Doug Bradby, a retired history teacher with 30 years experience at Ballarat secondary schools, and author of seven history books for adolescents, will entertain and amaze you with stories he uncovered writing his recently published ‘Sail or Steam: the incredibly dangerous and seriously weird race to the goldfields’.

3 March: Jenny Burrell, committee member of the Ballarat and District Genealogical Society and retired primary school teacher, will demonstrate ‘The Home Front, Ballarat World War I’ project (www.ballaratww1.org.au.) that won the Centenary of WWI Award Section of the Victorian Community History Awards 2016.

10 March: Peter Gilbert, whose family were associated with the printing industry in Ballarat has spoken to the Ballarat Historical Society on the topic of ‘A Family Odyssey – Ballarat Printing’.

17 March: Barb Dunlop, associated for many years with the South Street Competitions, in celebration of the 125th anniversary, will share her entertaining reminiscences as a judge and supporter with the young and notsoyoung aspiring singers, musicians, thespians and dancers and other performers of unusual and strange presentations.

24 March: John Hosking,retired Mining Engineer of Cornish origins, and long-time BMI member, dabbles in what academics would term ‘shallow poetry’. Following a previous presentation “What’s so Funny”, John will reprise some old with some new humorous verses along with more serious, thought provoking and possibly shocking pieces of verse.

Other Twilight Talks will be promoted in My Community as they come up.