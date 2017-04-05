TWO OF A KIND ART EXHIBITION LAUNCH

THE ‘Two of a Kind’ art exhibition opened on Saturday night at the Sturt Street Gallery.

Sisters Teresa Pask and Lynda Kotze are the collaborators behind Created by TL and have a working relationship that results in some stunning art work. Teresa and Lynda create artwork that is enriched by their combined talents and the analytical and visual characteristics of each artist.

The sisters were born in the Cape, South Africa, and immigrated to Australia in 2000.

Speaking to guests on opening night Lynda said, “Teresa is the graphic designer and she also does exquisite water colours.”

“I paint in acrylics and Teresa and I both got out creative talents from our mum, Rosa, she used to paint in oils and I got the maths brain from my dad.” Working as a full-time teacher in South Africa didn’t leave Lynda much time for her passion – art.

“When we immigrated to Australia it was a new start, with a new life and for the first six months that’s what I did, I painted,” Lynda said.

“Unfortunately real life intruded and I had to find a job and I was lucky to get a job in a very creative environment with great architects and the bonus was I was surrounded in the office by art work.” Lynda also had time to paint and Teresa was doing her own creative work. Pointing to a wooden box at her feet Lynda explained how TL was born. “We began with this, a glorified toilet roll holder made by Teresa’s husband, Kerry, who is a woodworker,” Lynda said. “He asked Teresa to do something with it, which she did beautifully – she painted tangles and for a time there were tangles painted on everything.

“At home I painted a mural and Teresa did her magic on them so the next step was to progress to canvas and that’s where Created by TL started. “What you see here tonight is six months of pure joy, we had such fun.” Lynda enjoys the process of gathering ideas, exploring and developing possibilities and finally laying down layers of acrylic paint on canvas.

Teresa enhances and complements the artwork by skillfully drawing tangles in ink with creative freedom and joy. “I’m the one who likes a plan, Teresa not so much, if I mention line symmetry her eyes cross but I think we work so well together because my dominant right brain and her left just complement and the added bonus is that we are sisters, we love each other, we can say what we want when we want and how we want, without either one getting uptight about it,” Lynda added.

Two of a Kind is on exhibition at the Sturt Street Gallery until April 30.