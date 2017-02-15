U3A CUTTING RECORD DEAL WITH CITY

Applications open for Community Impact Grants

LOCAL, not for profit organisations delivering community projects and events are encouraged to apply for funding in the Round Two of the 2016/2017 Community Impact Grant Program. Nineteen local community groups were the successful recipients of $52,309 in Round One of the City of Ballarat 2016/2017 Community Impact Grants program.

Congratulations to these great local community groups: University of the Third Age Community Music for Wellbeing $3,200; Ballarat & District Drug Action Partnership Ballarat Drug Forum $2,995; Buninyong Men’s Shed Extension to Existing Shed $6,000; Upper Mount Emu Creek Landcare Network Tools for Tree Planting Trailer $1,408; Ballarat Down Syndrome Support Group Down Syndrome Family Fun Day and Market $2,920; Bobcats Hockey Club Additional Women’s Teams $2,850; Ballarat Little Athletics Safety 2 Way Radios $1,523; Ballarat Masters Football Club Renewal of Club Jumpers & 25th Anniversary Polo Tops $3,400; Ballarat Agricultural & Pastoral Society Picnic Table Seating $3,000; St John Ambulance Australia (VIC) Essential 4WD Training Courses for St John Ballarat Volunteers $2,120; Ballarat Wholefoods Collective New Storage for Ballarat Wholefoods Collective $2,803; Southern Cross Kid’s Camps Building Resilience in Ballarat Kids $6,000; Buninyong Bowling Club Coaching the Future $2,184; Ballarat Community Garden Secure Storage Shed $2,920; Fishcare Central Highlands Central Highlands Sustainable Fishing Education $1,430; SMS Community Ballarat Indian Film Festival $3,490; Forest Rangers Soccer Club 50th Anniversary $1,959; Ballarat East Community Men’s Shed Defibrillator Battery Replacement $500; Punctum Inc A Big Walk to Golden Mountain $1,607. On Monday U3A President Jack Engwerda was presented with a cheque which will enable the U3A Celtic Band in partnership with the St Cecilia Singers to record a CD to be enjoyed by groups, including retirement homes, health care facilities, specialist schools, nursing homes and church groups. U3A Celtic Band Musical Director, Corrie Olsen, has been in the role for about 7 years, after retiring from her teaching job.

“We started as a really small group in my lounge room and then we became a U3A group and now have 26 members,” she said. “This will be our second CD. There is a huge cost involved in making one and this grant from Council will enable us to make a really nice CD.”

Applications are now open online for the next round and close 5pm, Friday 24 February.

For more information on the Community Impact Grant Program, visit www.ballarat.vic.gov.au to download a copy of the 2016/2017 guidelines and access the online application form.