Uniting Ballarat welcomes funding to combat homelessness

UNITING Ballarat is celebrating following the announcement that the agency has received funding for two of its Housing and Crisis Support Programs. The More Than a House program, funded by the Department of Health and Human Services, provides advocacy and training with the aim of building the capacity and resilience of individuals and families experiencing or at risk of homelessness and work with the local real estate sector to keep them in accomodation. “Uniting Ballarat is very confident the More Than a Houseprogram will continue to remove many of the barriers our clients face in maintaining sustainable and positive private rental tenancies. We have been refunded for the next two years and have been given a larger brokerage fund that we will be able to use to help people get into the rental market quicker”, said Wendy Ferguson, Manager of Housing and Crisis Support services. The Street to Home program has also received further funding from the Department of Health and Human Services, with the program to be used as a pilot for services across the state. The program works directly with rough sleeping individuals to connect them with resources, health care, and ultimately placing clients in safe accommodation. “The Street to Home program has been a huge success. With the aim of assisting four rough sleepers into housing, our Outreach Worker was able to place 13 clients into Long Term Housing which is an amazing result,” said Ms Ferguson.

“That’s why it’s fantastic to hear that not only will the program continue, but we have been funded for two extra workers. Previously, Ballarat had only one person who worked directly with those sleeping rough, now we have three which will make the world of difference.” Ms Ferguson added that prior to starting the project it was thought that there were around 70 ‘rough sleepers’, at any given time, and that included the outer areas of Ballarat – the Grampians area.

“We have found that there are a lot more than that,” she said.

“The worker identified at least between 80 and 90.” By the time people get to street sleeping they have multiple issues, with mental usually involved. “There have been studies to show that mental health can develop after you become a street sleeper,” Ms Ferguson explained.

Other issues that can hold people back from accessing permanent housing can be drug or alcohol dependency, very poor physical health and/or mental health. “People just go into survival mode, really, to even try and think about how to go about getting rental.”

The program assists people by providing clothing, helping with health issues and getting them to a stage where they are able to be assisted to source housing. “With government, business and the community sector working collaboratively, Uniting Ballarat is confident we will find and progress solutions to these issues,” Ms Ferguson said.