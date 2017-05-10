Starring Gillian Anderson and Hugh Bonneville With the 70th anniversary of Indian independence looming, this film is a timely reminder of that tumultuous night in August 1947 when Britain finally surrendered the “jewel in the crown” of its rapidly imploding Empire. Director Gurinder Chadha turns what is a fascinating and epic true story into a stuffy, sanitised period piece that looks beautiful but never fully engages on an emotional or educational level. “Viceroy’s House” interweaves the high-level backstage horse-trading of British India’s last imperial ruler, sions which are fun and exciting to watch. “This is the third instalment in the XXX series. The film focuses on Xander Cage’s reluctant return to the National Security Agency with a team of action warrior misfits in order to find and stop a dangerous weapon Lord Louis Mountbatten (Hugh Bonneville), with the more private dramas of the servants working in his palatial household. With Britain exhausted and bankrupt after World War II, Mountbatten and his wife Edwina (Gillian Anderson) arrive at their palatial residence in New Delhi with orders to negotiate a swift but dignified retreat after three centuries of British colonialism. A liberal and diplomatic ruler, Mountbatten’s chief dilemma is whether to grant India its independence as a single pluralist nation dominated by its 300 million Hindus, or whether to partition it in two, creating the breakaway Muslim-majority state of Pakistan to the north. As Mountbatten struggles to square the demands of Hindu leaders including Mahatma Gandhi, a sectarian violence explodes across India, killing thousands. The Viceroy is forced to accelerate his independence plan by almost a year in the hope of minimizing further bloodshed. A London lawyer is brought in to hastily begin mapping out the new frontier “Viceroy’s House” also glosses over a number of truths. The real Mountbatten and his wife both had other lovers, especially the wildly promiscuous Edwina. Juicy subplots are strangely overlooked. On the plus side “Viceroy’s House” does look magnificent, shot inside the opulent grounds of the real palace itself now renamed the Rashtrapati Bhavan. But overall the story is disappointing.

Rated PG 6 out of 10