VICTORIA ; THE QUEEN

She’s short, she’s round, she’s passionate, she’s imperial and she ruled half the world. She was of course, Queen Victoria, about whom a great deal has already been written. I doubt that any author has devoted so much time to his/her research before. Julia Baird’s run to over 150 pages, while the index takes up another fifty. (I barely consulted the notes, relying on the author’s scholarship entirely). After years of endeavour, Baird was given access to the Royal Archives, where she spent many a an exhausting day discovering golden gems to add lustre to her prose. Victoria ascended the British throne when she was only 18, after a childhood dominated by her mother, but fortunate to have a far-sighted governess. Her marriage to Prince Albert was held up to the public as a shining example of happy marriage, though we now learn that though adored each other, there were often shouting matches, heard by he palace staff, with much slamming of doors. While Victoria was having nine children, Prince Albert virtually took over the reins of government, with Victoria’s eagle eye watching his every move. When he died she was bereft, mourning her loss for more years than most wives do royal or otherwise. Her deep depression affected the nation, with subsequent Prime Ministers urging her to remember her exalted position, and to reign once more as she had been born to do. Julia Baird credits Disraeli and her Scottish servant, John Brown, with success in this most difficult situation. John Brown has

always been a controversial figure in previous biographies about Victoria you may remember a film from some time ago with Billy Connelly as Brown. It is one of the most interesting, and intriguing aspects of this long book, sure to demand the attention of every reader.

The sub-title of this handsome book reads “an intimate biography of the woman who changed the world”, and this is certainly not an exaggeration, when the history of her 64 year reign is linked to astonishing events around the globe, many of them which can be directly traced back to this remarkably astute tiny woman.

There are some pages of photographs, many of them in colour, to enlighten the reader, including that pesky John Brown in his highland kilt. If you read only one biography this year, this one would take some beating, as I really cannot recommend it highly enough. Julia Baird, whom you may have seen on ABC television, is to be congratulated. She has brought her journalistic skills and her considerable intelligence to bring Victoria to life, as no other biographer has done in such a readable way.

VICTORIA ; THE QUEEN by JULIA BAIRD

PUBLISHED by HARPER COLLINS for a recommended $49.99 (hardback)