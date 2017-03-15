Victorian State Annual Championships Jubilee

ON Saturday and Sunday the 11th and 12thof March, the Ballaarat Yacht Club hosted the Victorian State annual championships for the Jubilee class one design yachts sailing on Lake Wendouree competing for the J.A.Linacre Memorial Trophy. Eleven yachts competed with competitors from Cronulla and Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Clubs in NSW, Sorrento and Ballaarat Yacht Clubs. The series of five races was dedicated to former club member, Noel John Edwards who has passed away on 3 March 2017.

Racing on Saturday commenced in shifting light winds which tested all crews. Sunday’s winds were stronger with up to 15knots but the variation in speed and direction still tested the skippers. The Ballaarat Yacht Club is a favoured venue particularly for spectators as they are able to enjoy the hospitality of the club facilities and also be up close to the on water action whereas most seaside sailing is a distance off shore and out of view.

The J.A. Linacre Memorial Trophy results were as follows

1st Steve Wright sailing RENASSIANCE J 137 from the Cronulla Sailing Club

2nd Charlie Weatherly SCORPION J 133 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club

3rd Leone Crosbie JEMIMA J116 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club

4th David Bray WOTAWORRIE J 121 from the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club Sydney

5th Russel Hawkes REDLEG J 118 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club

6th Eric Johnson CHARDONNAY J 101 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club

7th Jo Luciani GOLDEN GIRL J 112 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club

8th Ed Phillips LADY HAMILTON J 122 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club

9th Alex Harvey BUTTERFLY from the Sorrento Yacht club

10th Wayne Lodge ARCTIC TERN J 127 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club

11th Chris McRoberts – Balcombe Bay J 130 from the Ballaarat Yacht Club