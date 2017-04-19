Vote now for Ballarat’s best heritage project

HAVE your say on the city’s finest heritage project with a vote for the National Trust People’s Choice Award 2017, presented for the first time with this year’s Ballarat Heritage Awards. All 17 finalists nominated in the 2017 Ballarat Heritage Awards are eligible for the new National Trust People’s Choice Award, with posters of all projects including before and after photos now on display at the Visitor Information Centre, Town Hall, 225 Sturt Street and Ballarat Library, Doveton Street North. Residents are encouraged to view this impressive collection of heritage works and vote for their favourite project on a simple ballot form. The full display is also available online with the voting ballot at mysay. ballarat.vic.gov.au Voting closes Thursday 4 May, 2017.

Congratulations to the worthy finalists of the Ballarat Heritage Awards 2017:

•208-210 Sturt Street

• Catherine of Siena Centre, 102-106 Ripon Street North

•Lydiard Street North Railway Gates

•‘The Old Shop’, 46A Victoria Street

•Loreto College Fence

•Restoration of Tram 939 ‘Cuthberts’

•Royal South Street Society 125th Anniversary website

•Gold Bar at Gold Museum

•Honourable Mentions production

•Chinese Fortunes Exhibition, M.A.D.E

•311 Wendouree Parade

•The Garden of the Grieving Mother

•St Thomas Aquinas Chapel, 1200 Mair Street

•415 Drummond Street South

•1316 Mair Street, tiler Nick McCann

•Loreto College Fence, bricklayer Tom Tung

•‘The Old Shop’, 46A Victoria Street, builder Jock Maule

From the 17 finalists, there are 20 nominations across the five categories of the 2017 Awards: Adaptive Reuse of a Heritage Place; New Work/Development within a Heritage Area; Conservation of a Heritage Place, Historic Collection or Tradition; Special Heritage Trade Skills; and Heritage Innovation.

The Ballarat Heritage Awards are a partnership project of the City of Ballarat and the National Trust Ballarat Branch, with the 2017 Awards to be presented on Tuesday 16 May, 2017.

National Trust Ballarat Branch President Dianne Gow urged the public to take a look at the finalists and to vote on their favourite one.

“We always have really good, strong entries, a really nice diverse range of things and it’s really nice to see who has been doing what over the last twelve months,” she said.