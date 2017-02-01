VRI Delacombe Cricket Club Charity Ball to give to BRICC

A CHARITY Ball held last year by the VRI Delacombe Cricket Club resulted in $5,000 being donated to Ballarat Regional Integrated Cancer Centre (BRICC). This year the club has decided to support BRICC, again through a Charity Ball, which will be held on Saturday February 25th but this year the club has been deciding whether to sponsor a medical item the centre uses, rather than a cash donation. Last week representatives from the cricket club met with Geoff Millar (Director Foundation and Fundraising) and medical oncologist Dr Mel Wuttke to further discus sponsoring ‘cold caps’ an item which helps prevent hair loss in some people undergoing chemotherapy. Dr Wuttke said she was impresses and grateful to the VRI Delacombe Cricket Club for their ongoing support. “I know how much work goes into organising a fundraiser” she said. “What they have done and are continuing to do is impressive for such a small club.”

Dr Wuttke is one of four full-time oncologists working at BRICC.

She has a key interest in breast cancer and is driving the coordination of the fundraising for the ‘cold caps’ machine, which costs $38,000 and is used for women with breast cancer who are undergoing chemotherapy. Cold caps are tightly fitting, strap-on hats filled with gel that’s chilled to between -15 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit and may help some women keep some or quite a bit of their hair during chemotherapy. Because the caps are so cold, they narrow the blood vessels beneath the skin of the scalp, reducing the amount of chemotherapy medicine that reaches the hair follicles. With less chemotherapy medicine in the follicles, the hair may be less likely to fall out.

“Each machine has ‘two heads’ on it so we can do two patients at the same time,” Dr Wuttke said. Cricketer James Nichols said the club was always planning to hold a Ball. “It was just how we did it and how we went about it but when we were broken into three years ago, and it was a lady who was being treated (cancer) that donated quite a substantial amount to get us back on our feet and that sort of spurred us on to finally do it, to feel like we are giving something back to someone,” he said.

“It was quite a surprise to us that we raised that much money last year. I think we were only aiming for $3000$4000 and to get 130 people there last year and everyone really rallied behind the cause.”

James added that cancer affects almost everybody in the community in one way or another.

“People know someone, or of someone, so people were giving generously,” he said. “Personally my uncle is going through chemo at the moment, my aunty has also had breast cancer, my grandmother, and other relatives, so for me it’s quite a big thing and to be going to a local organisation is quite massive as well.” James added that the club was hoping to sell 150 tickets to this year’s Ball and raise more than they did last year.

The Ball will be held on February 25 at the Miners Tavern and will include a two-course meal, live music and auctions. For further information or tickets James can be contacted on 0411 789 855 or VRIDCC@gmail.com