Wayn-Gurr Derrk FedUni Bush Tucker Garden

FEDERATION University Australia is excited to launch the Wayn-Gurr Derrk Bush Tucker Community Gardens at the Mt Helen Campus.

Wayn-Gurr Derrk is Wadawurrung language for ‘Good Ground’.

The University’s Campus Life and the Aboriginal Education Centre (AEC) have worked together on this unique project and are pleased to see it come together for the launch on Monday, 26 March.

“We had a number of staff and students participate in a preparatory planting session held recently, and have now completed the finishing touches in preparation for the launch,” Colin Marshall, Director of Campus Life, said.

“Wayn-Gurr Derrk will provide our students in residents, as well as the wider University community with access and education on local indigenous food plants, and in time they will be able to try the food produced and utilise in their cooking and meals. It was great to work with Wad Corp in giving the garden a local name.

“The garden will make an important contribution towards the Federation University Reconciliation Action Plan in supporting and building relationships with our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander students and promoting the Indigenous culture to all students.” Plants in the garden include Black Plum, Small Leaved Tamarind, Lemon Myrtle, and Red Back Ginger, as well as others, providing a selection of herbs and fruits which can serve a variety of uses.

“We are excited to offer the students an additional Indigenous resource and education, which also forms part of the larger Aboriginal Education plans,” Jasmine Graham, Manager of the Aboriginal Education Centre, said.

“Aboriginal cultures are for all Australians to celebrate and feel proud. This is one example of sharing knowledge and working together to increase respect and pride on our journey of reconciliation. Everyone working on the project has put in such a great effort, and it clearly shows in the gardens that will be a valuable resource for years to come.”