WE COME IN PEACE

LAST Saturday members of the Ballarat City Fire Brigade held a training session on the grounds at PINARC.

Senior Station Officer Ben Townsend said Ballarat City Fire Station is a HAZMAT (hazardous material) response brigade. “We have a HAZMAT appliance and we need to make sure that our operators have the correct skills required to take that truck to a hazardous materials incident and perform the role of decontamination, so what we are doing today, in conjunction with volunteers from Sebastopol and Wendouree, is setting up a small HAZMAT scenario and having a full decontamination zone set up and run through,” he said.

“Today’s set up and training is actually skills acquisition, so we have some new people at the station, Lisa and Josh, who are going through an assessment of their set up to make sure their skills are up to date – both Lisa and Josh are from the Ballarat City Fire Station and are career firefighters. “