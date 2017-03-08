WHITE NIGHT LIGHTS UP BALLARAT

BALLARAT SHINES FOR WHITE NIGHT

AUSTRALIA’S first regional White Night held in Ballarat Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning has been hailed a great success. Drawing around 40,000 people from Ballarat, Melbourne, regional Victoria and even further afield, the event showcased Ballarat’s stunning heritage architecture in a previously unexplored light. Ballarat’s accommodation was at full capacity over the peak tariff weekend, with most operators enjoying the benefits of minimum two night stays. Restaurants, cafes and attractions also reaped the benefits of the increased visitation brought by White Night Ballarat, with many punters opting to eat and drink throughout the early hours of Sunday morning. The celebration informed, engaged, excited and entertained through more than 45 free installation, lighting, exhibitions, street performances, film, music, dance and interactive events. City of Ballarat Mayor Councillor Samantha McIntosh said, “Ballarat was abuzz with excitement on Saturday and it was such a thrill to see our great city put on the world stage with an event of this calibre. “To see thousands of people in our CBD, our restaurants and cafes busy and our local community enjoying the opportunity to experience the excitement of White Night in their own backyard was wonderful to see.”

Visit Ballarat Chief Executive Officer Noel Dempsey added, “White Night Ballarat further proves our regional city has both the facilities and capabilities to host successful major events, we look forward to the flow on effects of this event. “Visitation thanks to White Night weekend injected millions of dollars in to our visitor economy, it was a beneficial and vibrant weekend enjoyed by all our local businesses.”