White Ribbon Day 2017 breakfast with Phil Cleary

BALLARAT White Ribbon Day Committee invite you to attend their annual White Ribbon Day breakfast, featuring guest speaker Phil Cleary, the introduction of new White Ribbon Ambassadors, the White Ribbon Choir and more.

Phil Cleary is a former teacher and Independent member of federal parliament, and has had a long association with football as a premiership player and coach with Coburg.

Between 1987 and 2014 he was a commentator for ABC’s telecast of VFA/VFL football, and now coaches and mentors at West Coburg in the Essendon District Football League.

Since the murder of his 25-year-old sister, Vicki, in 1987 he has been at the forefront of the campaign to stop violence against women.

He is a currently a member of the state government’s Victim Survivors’ Advisory Council and speaks regularly at schools, football clubs and workplaces about how we can bring an end to violence against women.

The breakfast will be held at the Ballarat Regional Soccer Facility, Pleasant Street South, Redan, 7.00 to 9.00 am, Friday 24 November 2017.

Tickets $25 per person and can be bought individually or in a group, with tables of 10 available RSVP: 17th November Bookings: www.trybooking.com/323349

Enquiries: 0411 402 557 or ballaratwhiteribbonday@gmail.com