The Annual Winchelsea Art & Photography Show is going from strength to strength with record entries received for the display in the Globe Theatre on Weekend of November 3-6.

Due to a successful sponsorship drive, new sponsors along with our trusted regular ones, we are able to offer all entrants an increase in monetary awards.

This year will be the 17th Show which in itself is a great achievement since starting out in 2000 in the Uniting Church Hall.

In 2010 the Show, having outgrown the hall, was moved to the historic Globe Theatre, which has recently had a major upgrade.

The weekend starts with Opening Night on Friday Nov 3rd 7.30pm in the Globe Theatre, Willis St. Winchelsea.

Cr. Carol McGregor will officially open the Show.

Presentation of Awards will be made and a light supper served.

The subject of a more recent popular category ‘My Winchelsea’ must depict something special within a radius of 15kms of the town centre.

This year we have gained the service a very highly qualified artist in Jill Shalless to judge the Art Section. Jill has her current Studio space in art @wintergarden, 51 McKillop St. Geelong.

Anna Sande will judge the Photography section.

Anna is currently co-ordinator of ‘Windowspace’ in Beeac.

Anna has had several photographic exhibitions and has also written extensively, including a number of freelance catalogues and articles.

The weekend is shaping up to be a ‘must see’ event to attend and appreciate the quality and standard of many local artists from surrounding areas.

Many Artists have entered every Show since its inception. We appreciate their ongoing support.

You will be able to enjoy a Devonshire tea and coffee all weekend while you take in the display.

Entry $5. Students free.

Enquiries Jeanette 0409 418766. Opening hours for the weekend are Friday 7.30pm Saturday- Sunday 10am -5pm.

Monday 10am- 4pm.