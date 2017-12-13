WOADY YALOAK PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENTS SUN PROTECTION

WOADY YALOAK PRIMARY SCHOOL STUDENTS TO SAIL AWAY FROM THE SUN WITH SHADE FUNDING

MEMBER for Buninyong, Geoff Howard, recently visited the Scarsdale campus of WoadyYaloak Primary School to celebrate funding of $21,857 to install a large shade sail to protect students from the sun.

“Kids love getting outside and being active – the new double shade sail for WoadyYaloak Primary School will help them do that with some extra protection from the sun,” Mr Howard said.

“As a relatively new campus, the Scarsdale site does not yet have adequate shade from established trees throughout the play area.

“Thanks to a new shade sail which will cover a large section of play area, students will have the benefits of getting outside and staying active with added protection from harmful UV.” The Andrews Labor Government’s $1.4 million School Shade Grants Program provides funding of up to $25,000 to build new shade structures, repair or replace existing shade, or create natural shade by planting trees.

“Overexposure to UV during childhood and adolescence is known to be a major contributor to developing skin cancers later in life.” “With summer only days away, Victoria’s average UV levels increase the risk for those without adequate sun protection.

“We want all children to learn to be sun smart by maintaining a healthy balance of UV exposure when they’re playing outdoors,” Mr Howard concluded.