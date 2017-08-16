Woowookarung Park

Native trees planted in Woowookarung Regional Park to enhance Wildlife links.

LOCAL groups combined on Sunday to plant 270 native trees to enhance wildlife links in the new Woowookarung Regional Park at Mt Clear. The trees are the first native trees to be planted in the recently declared and renamed park. Native trees were planted into an area that was previously covered in pine and blue gum plantations. Friends of the Canadian Corridor (FoCC ) President Mr Bob Hartmann said “the planting of the trees represents a significant first step in the rehabilitation and restoration of natural habitat to the Park.” Members of the Field Naturalist Club of Ballarat, the Ballarat Bushwalking and Outdoor Club and FoCC combined to undertake the tree planting. The Wildlife link in the Park connects an isolated remnant part of the forest that is known to be visited by Koalas and other native animals. By planting the local native trees into areas that were once prime Koala habitat, prior to planting of pine plantations in the 1960’s, a new wildlife connection is being created, as the trees grow and provide food and shelter for native animals into the future. The organisers of the event wish to thank Central Highlands Water for the provision of stakes and tree guards, Leigh Catchment Group for the provision of equipment, the City of Ballarat for a grant to provide safety equipment and Parks Victoria for support.