WORKS GET UNDERWAY FOR BALLARAT’S NEW TECH SCHOOL

LOCAL MPs Geoff Howard and Sharon Knight have visited Federation University’s SMB Campus to see works get underway on Ballarat’s new Tech School and to announce Nicholson Construction’s appointment as builder for the project. Works will begin with internal demolition works on the top floor of Building K.

From 2018 around 10,000 local secondary students in the Ballarat region will be able to access the hightech learning spaces. Member for Buninyong and Ballarat Tech School Ambassador, Geoff Howard said the school’s new high-tech classrooms will take Tech education in Ballarat to a new level, providing students with the skills they need to secure a job.

“Ballarat Tech School will have a local industry focus on health and science, new energy technologies, food and fibre, advanced manufacturing and information technology,” Mr Howard said. “It will complement and build on existing education provision in the region and provide our kids with a pathway to higher education, a trade or a professional career. “As jobs are becoming increasingly high-tech, it’s important that our kids gain the skills they need to keep pace with advances in technology. “We’ve brought together local schools, community and industry leaders to identify the priorities for technical education in this region, to ensure we’re creating opportunities in technical education that will deliver a highly skilled and diverse workforce to match the needs of our local economy.” Member for Wendouree, Sharon Knight said the new Ballarat Tech School is scheduled to open in early-2018, with students from 15 government, Catholic and independent partner secondary schools able to access the Tech School’s learning programs free of charge. “Beginning next year, this school will provide a pathway to those really important high-tech jobs for the young people in our community,” Ms Knight said.

“It will be a shared learning space, where students get to collaborate and develop the hands-on skills they need to get a good job.

“Students will work on real-world problems provided by industry and use the latest technologies to come up with solutions. “In addition to developing high-skilled workers for our future workforce, this school is supporting jobs here right now with Nicholson Construction delivering this exciting project.”

The Ballarat Tech School is one of ten new Tech Schools being built under the Labor Government’s $128 million Tech School initiative.

Tech Schools are part of the Labor Government’s plan to boost performance in STEM subjects, including a 25 per cent increase in the number of Year 9 students reaching the highest level of achievement in maths and 33 per cent more 15-year-olds reaching the highest levels in science.