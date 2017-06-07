World expert to help Imagine Buninyong!

BUNINYONG will host a world expert in facilitating fresh and creative ways to stimulate community and economic renewal. Community project Imagine Buninyong! starts with two free events at the Buninyong Town Hall one for the general community on Tuesday 13 June at 7.30pm, and a breakfast for local business operators the next day at 7.30am. Internationally known Australian community planner/builder Peter Kenyon will engage the Buninyong people in a conversation about its community and its future. For over four decades, Peter Kenyon has worked with more than 2,000 communities throughout Australia and around the world, sharing world’s best practice Asset Based Community Development (ABCD) process to build on what’s strong in a community. ABCD helps to build enterprising and lively communities; healthy, caring, inclusive, connected and sustainable. In the recently released Council Plan (2017 – 2021), City of Ballarat included “complete township plans for … Buninyong” as one of several 4-year strategic priorities.

This was reinforced by Ballarat CEO Justine Linley and Cr. Ben Taylor at a recent meeting of the Buninyong and District Community Association (B&DCA).

Council strategic planners will consult broadly with residents and community groups to stimulate ideas towards future town planning. Buninyong & District Community Association President Linda Zibell said that the concept of Peter Kenyon’s inspirational talks for Imagine Buninyong! is to inform citizens of best practice in community building, to help them make a significant contribution to the coming

Council-led Buninyong Township Planning process. “We are encouraging people to come along and meet with Peter, who is a world expert on the kind of community development that gets people thinking and gets them stimulating their ideas about the kind of place they want to have in the future,” said Ms Zibell. “This is social, economic, planning and whatever goes into making a community.”